Animal alarm: Cape Town rescuers save trapped whale and stranded dog

Humans came to the rescue for a humpback whale and a dog who found themselves helplessly trapped in Cape Town this week.

On Wednesday, South African Whale Disentanglement Network volunteers went to the rescue after fishermen reported seeing a whale caught in fishing line near Kommetjie.

The volunteers, with National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew members, launched from Kommetjie just before 1pm.

They found the whale dragging fishing equipment and a buoy attached to a trailing line which was wrapped around its tail two nautical miles north of Scarborough.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the rescuers cut the whale free and it swam away.