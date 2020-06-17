Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.

The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.