Western Cape records 44 more Covid-19 deaths, breakthrough in recovery trial
SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,625 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.
The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 44 in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and four in KwaZulu-Natal.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 76,334.
Recoveries to date number 42,063, which translates into a recovery rate of 55%.
“We are extremely excited that there has been an important breakthrough in one of the therapeutic trials for Covid-19 management.
“The recovery (randomised evaluation of Covid-19 therapy) trial has published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone which are extremely promising and are easily implementable in our country,” Mkhize said.
He said dexamethasone was a well-known and widely used steroid that had potent anti-inflammatory properties.
“It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes.”