Sorry, you’re too young to teach
Applicant stunned to learn his age disqualified him from high school post
You are just too young for the job.
That was the essence of the message an incredulous aspirant teacher received when his application for a teaching post at Bonzai High School in Sydenham, Port Elizabeth, was rejected.
“I was simply looking for a teaching post, not to be discriminated against”, Masibambane Mtshizana said after hearing that he would not be considered for the post — despite being qualified.
Mtshizana said soon after applying to teach economic management sciences, economics and tourism at Bonzai High, he was told he was too young.
Mtshizana, 25, said he had been looking for a job for the past six months and had seen the teaching post advertised on Facebook last week.
“They made no mention of age requirements on the post shared by Marysia Potgieter [in] June.
“When I went to the school to get the principal’s e-mail address on Wednesday they said nothing.
“I applied for it knowing that I was qualified to teach economics and business studies from grade 8 to 12.
“I received my Bachelor of Education in economics and business studies at Nelson Mandela University in 2018 and I believe I have a comprehensive understanding of the full pupil life cycle,” he said.
Mtshizana said when he taught at Paterson High School he also coached the under-19 soccer team.
The 25-year-old had a one-year contract at Paterson in 2019 after graduating in December 2018.
“I was disheartened when I received a response [from Bonzai High] saying that my age was an issue,” Mtshizana said.
However, Bonzai High School principal Sebastian Hilpert said “all protocols were followed”.
Mtshizana said he sent his application twice to the school, on Wednesday and Thursday, and minutes after he sent it on Thursday Hilpert responded saying: “Your CV is absolutely fine together with your application letter/e-mail.
“However, we are looking for a much older applicant with much then just what have (sic), because you will be dealing with young adults (matrics). I will keep your CV close by. Greetings.”
Mtshizana was not happy with this explanation.
“I understand that Bonzai High School is an independent registered institution,” he said.
“However, it operates within the SA constitution and section 9 of the constitution guarantees the right of every person not to be unfairly discriminated against, directly or indirectly, on the basis of race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origins, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture and language.”
Mtshizana said he had appealed in vain to Hilpert to review his response and afford him “the dignity I deserve as a qualified educator”.
But Hilpert said Mtshizana might have misunderstood his response.
“Maybe he misunderstood me looking for experience.
“He was shortlisted, my secretary contacted him and told him that his application was unsuccessful.
“When the interviews started the board of directors decided that the second applicant was the best person for the job so that is why the interviews stopped,” he said.
When asked when the process of shortlisting and interviews started and whether Mtshizana had been called in for an interview, Hilpert did not respond.