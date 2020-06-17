Sorry, you’re too young to teach

You are just too young for the job.

That was the essence of the message an incredulous aspirant teacher received when his application for a teaching post at Bonzai High School in Sydenham, Port Elizabeth, was rejected.

“I was simply looking for a teaching post, not to be discriminated against”, Masibambane Mtshizana said after hearing that he would not be considered for the post — despite being qualified.

Mtshizana said soon after applying to teach economic management sciences, economics and tourism at Bonzai High, he was told he was too young.

Mtshizana, 25, said he had been looking for a job for the past six months and had seen the teaching post advertised on Facebook last week.

“They made no mention of age requirements on the post shared by Marysia Potgieter [in] June.

“When I went to the school to get the principal’s e-mail address on Wednesday they said nothing.