Port Elizabeth-born entertainer Craig Mischief dies suddenly

PREMIUM

On Monday, entertainer Craig “Mischief” Wiblin posted on Facebook that he would not be doing any online shows this week because he had come down with a terrible dose of the flu.



At 4am the next morning he was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, where he later died...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.