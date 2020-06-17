'More work lies ahead', Shamila Batohi cautions on VBS 8 arrests

The National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) says eight men have been arrested in connection with allegations of looting at VBS mutual bank.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the head of the DPCI, made this revelation during a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said warrants of arrest had been made for all suspects.

The eighth suspect, he said, had contracted Covid-19 and was in isolation.

"The suspects will appear in court at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday,” said Lebeya.

“The scam was hatched in July 2017 when the board of directors approved financial statements, making VBS look richer while it was insolvent.”

The DPCI received the investigation in 2018. It put together a team of 15 investigators.