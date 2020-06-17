IN PICS | Family and friends give heartfelt goodbye at Sibongiseni Gabada's funeral
Devastated loved ones gathered on Wednesday to give a heartfelt send-off to 36-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada, who was found murdered and stuffed into a sports bag.
Gabada is the latest victim in the ongoing spate of femicide in SA, including Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo, as well as countless others.
Former classmate Portia Msamo gives a heartfelt message at the funeral of her best friend Sibongiseni Gabada in Khayelitsha, Cape Town who was a key member of the 'Zola 7' team. She was allegedly killed by someone close to her @TimesLIVE #femicide #GenderBasedViolence pic.twitter.com/muQFQrkI7Q— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) June 17, 2020