Eskom to implement ‘load reduction’ in high-density areas to ease national grid

PREMIUM

Eskom has said it is strategically switching off power in high-density areas where there are many illegal connections, in order to ease the strain on the national electricity grid.



In a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon, the utility said it is implementing “load reduction” between 5pm and 10pm due to extreme network overload affecting Katlehong, Natalspruit and Vosloorus to the east of Johannesburg...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.