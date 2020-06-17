Eskom to implement ‘load reduction’ in high-density areas to ease national grid
Eskom has said it is strategically switching off power in high-density areas where there are many illegal connections, in order to ease the strain on the national electricity grid.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon, the utility said it is implementing “load reduction” between 5pm and 10pm due to extreme network overload affecting Katlehong, Natalspruit and Vosloorus to the east of Johannesburg...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.