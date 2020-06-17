EFF asks public protector to investigate Eastern Cape transport MEC

The EFF in the Eastern Cape has asked public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate five alleged procurement and appointment irregularities in transport, safety & liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe's office.



DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) has seen a letter from Mkhwebane's office confirming receipt of the request to probe Tikana-Gxothiwe...

