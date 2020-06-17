Covid-19 kills four Mthatha nuns in convent

She said it all began with the infection of a sister (nun) who works as a nurse at Life St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha.

“After being discovered to be infected on June 2, she was fetched by the authorities of the hospital and taken to a B&B for quarantine in Mthatha. After her, other members of the community were also discovered to be infected, resulting in four of them, all of them elderly, succumbing to the virus last week. In the meantime, it has been discovered that more sisters are infected, young and old,” said Bam.

Bam said 15 sisters have tested negative - including the oldest of the nuns, who is 102, while three are awaiting results.

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of the Roman Catholic Church Mthatha Diocese said three sisters would be buried on Saturday. One was buried on Monday.

“We are all distraught about this. This came as a big shock to us all. I have never seen something like this. This happened in a vulnerable place where there are elderly people as the house also serves as an old age home. It attacked old people who were doing missionary work,” he said.

Sipuka said he had heard of 10 sisters dying at a convent in Italy, but he believed this was a first for SA.

He said those infected included both old and young nuns.