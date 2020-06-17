Covid-19 kills four Mthatha nuns in convent
Four nuns died within the space of a week of Covid-19 at a convent in Mthatha and 17 others — almost half the little community of 40 — have tested positive.
Two drivers are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak at Mother House Convent in Ikwezi township has left the Roman Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Sisters (CPS) and the public in shock.
Mthatha CPS head Sister Nokwanda Bam confirmed the deaths and positive cases. The four nuns died between last Monday and Sunday.
“The congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters [CPS] wishes to inform the public about an upsurge of Covid-19 that has befallen the Mother House Convent of [CPS] in Mthatha, which also serves as an old age home.”
She said it all began with the infection of a sister (nun) who works as a nurse at Life St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha.
“After being discovered to be infected on June 2, she was fetched by the authorities of the hospital and taken to a B&B for quarantine in Mthatha. After her, other members of the community were also discovered to be infected, resulting in four of them, all of them elderly, succumbing to the virus last week. In the meantime, it has been discovered that more sisters are infected, young and old,” said Bam.
Bam said 15 sisters have tested negative - including the oldest of the nuns, who is 102, while three are awaiting results.
Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of the Roman Catholic Church Mthatha Diocese said three sisters would be buried on Saturday. One was buried on Monday.
“We are all distraught about this. This came as a big shock to us all. I have never seen something like this. This happened in a vulnerable place where there are elderly people as the house also serves as an old age home. It attacked old people who were doing missionary work,” he said.
Sipuka said he had heard of 10 sisters dying at a convent in Italy, but he believed this was a first for SA.
He said those infected included both old and young nuns.
Sipuka said those who had died spent many years working for the people of Mthatha on various projects including religion, community development and education.
“The spirit of the sisters, who have seen four of their own dying in a week and others infected, are now at their lowest and they need support.”
The bishop urged people to take the coronavirus seriously and assist the government in fighting the pandemic.
“We all have a responsibility to defend and protect our lives against this virus. It is real and it kills. Nobody is immune to Covid-19. It needs us all to stand up and be united in fighting this human dilemma. This is not a war to be fought by the government but by all of us. If we can be united in abiding the regulations, we can beat the coronavirus,” said Sipuka.