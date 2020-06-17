Cigarettes are not returning to shelves this week, says Fita

No, tobacco products, including cigarettes, will not be returning to shelves this week, says the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita).

Fita debunked a WhatsApp message doing the rounds on social media claiming that the tobacco ban would be lifted and that cigarettes would be sold again from Wednesday.

Fita said it was aware of a number of communications claiming that the Pretoria high court had made a ruling on the matter.

"This is not correct and is misleading,” said Fita.

The association's case over the ban on cigarettes under levels 4 and 3 of the lockdown was heard on Wednesday at the high court and a judgment will be made in the afternoon.

“We will make the necessary announcement once we are in receipt of the judgment from the Pretoria high court,” said Fita.