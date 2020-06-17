Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber asks Cyril to step in

President Cyril Ramaphosa should intervene in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to prevent further job and investment losses in the city.

To do this, he must ensure a new mayor is elected and that a draft budget is properly tabled.

This is the view of the board of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, which wrote a strongly worded letter to Ramaphosa’s office on Monday.

“The chamber notes with concern the matters arising out of the continued vacancy of the position of mayor in the council, as well as the [il]legitimate tabling of the draft budget by this council,” the letter said.

Also on Monday, interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye presented the draft budget and integrated development plan (IDP) for the 2020/2021 financial year to a council meeting.

The draft budget and IDP — which now head to public participation — was noted by 61 councillors.

“As organised business, we wish to voice our dissatisfaction with the prolonged dysfunctional state of the municipality,” the chamber’s letter said.

It said in terms of sections 16 and 53 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, only a duly elected mayor could table a municipal budget in council and preside over budgeting processes.

Buyeye has been acting mayor since December 5, when the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was ousted through a motion of no confidence.

The letter also refers to the National Treasury’s threat to withhold the metro’s equitable shares because of what it described as council overreach and the persistent failure of the municipality to fulfil its obligations.

“The outcome of this action would have dire and far-reaching socioeconomic consequences for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, a metro already on the brink of disaster facing rapidly rising Covid-19 infections,” the letter says.

“We contend that you hold an obligation to ensure that the municipality fulfils its executive obligations to avoid unlawful processes and ill-timed judicial, provincial and/or national intervention in the affairs of this municipality, given that it has already been identified as a potential Covid-19 hotspot.

“We reach out to your esteemed office to impress upon the dire [nature] of the situation and its legal, health, and socioeconomic implications for the municipality should its council fail to attend to the filling of the vacancy of mayor and the legitimate tabling of the 2020/2021 budget.

“As organised business, we have for some time been deeply concerned about the state of the municipality and its failure to provide an enabling environment in which business can operate.

“Given the dysfunctional state of the municipality, overlaid with the Covid-19 crisis, we believe that urgent actions are required to prevent any further losses of jobs and investment in our local economy.”

The first attempt to note the draft budget for the 2020/2021 year was scuppered on June 5, when the DA, ACDP, COPE and UDM boycotted the meeting, saying multiparty whippery meetings to discuss the agenda had not taken place.