Nelson Mandela Bay pupils educate peers about gender-based violence

A group of Port Elizabeth nonprofit organisations are trying to turn the tide against gender-based violence by educating pupils in various Bay schools about the topic.

The Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls project comprises of various NPOs that have partnered with 10 schools and selected pupils to be ambassadors to educate their peers about gender-based violence and measures to follow should any pupil find themselves in an abusive space.

Organisations such as the Alternatives to Violence Project, REVIVE — Empowering Emotional Change, DOXA Youth Programmes and Family Care, PE Rape Crisis Centre, Sicebise Social Inclusion and Sibanye LGBT, among others, have partnered with the department of education and German development agency GIZ to roll out the project in schools.

Mbulelo Xinana, of Sicebise Social Inclusion, said they opted for the peer education approach as pupils often respond better and take interest in topics that are being discussed by their peers.

“With schools closed during the lockdown, we have had to keep in contact digitally with the [peer educators] to ensure that the work continues.

“We have created WhatsApp groups where we engage in educational activities that they can teach their peers.”

Xinana said the pupils had also been equipped with enough information to guide those in need of psychosocial support towards the right channels.

“Each of the NPOs involved has a certain niche so [victims] are redirected depending on their needs,” Xinana said.

While the gender-based violence prevention project was launched in 2019 it has had to shift to a primarily digital campaign due to the lockdown.

To maintain virtual contact with pupils, the NPOs roped in Vodacom to supply pupils with data.

Booysen Park High School matriculant Liyabona Quluba, 17, is one the peer educators.

Before the lockdown, Quluba said peer educators used to meet to learn more about the topic before going out to spread awareness but WhatsApp had since become their primary means of communication.

“I believe our efforts make a difference and spread the right message because I have been approached by some of my peers wanting to know more about gender-based violence; how to identify it and what they can do once they’ve identified it,” Quluba said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday condemned the surge in murders of women and children in SA.

Ramaphosa said there had been a surge in gender-based violence and femicide since the country entered coronavirus alert level 3.