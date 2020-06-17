Bay acting mayor Buyeye in quarantine after protection officer dies

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has gone into quarantine.

Buyeye, along with members of his staff, has gone into quarantine for 14 days after one of his close protection officers died of Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, his spokesperson, Siyanda Mxotwa, said Buyeye sent his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“This was devastating news for the mayoral office and myself personally. We wish his family strength and forbearance in this difficult time of loss and mourning,” Buyeye said.

“In his name and those of many others in Nelson Mandela Bay who have lost their lives to this disease, we will intensify our efforts to fight against this pandemic.

“I have decided to submit myself to a 14-day quarantine period.

“This is not just a protocol issue: it is done to protect everyone who works for and interacts with the mayoral office.”

Mxotwa said Buyeye would continue to perform his duties from home, using a variety of communication platforms and interaction strategies.

The metro had 3,307 registered coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, while 86 people had died.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the metro was working around the clock to make sure the workplace was safe for its employees, councillors, ratepayers, residents and any other stakeholders who may come into its offices for service.

He said employees had been provided with relevant personal protective clothing and municipal workplaces were consistently sanitised.

“In municipal workplaces where a positive Covid-19 case or cases have been identified, strict guidelines from the municipal public health department and the provincial department of health are followed without fail.

“These include the decontamination of offices, workplaces and tools; the screening of colleagues who are contacts; a 14-day quarantine period; and the testing of those who are showing Covid-19 symptoms.”

Mniki called on all residents and visitors to the metro to wash their hands, wear a face mask, keep a social distance, to not attend gatherings and to respect lockdown level 3 regulations.