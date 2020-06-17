Bail of R10,000 granted to Nafiz Modack on gun rap

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, arrested alongside 15 other people including eight ranking police officers on charges of fraud and corruption, has been released on bail.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said he appeared in court in Gauteng on Wednesday after his arrest a day earlier.

Modack was granted R10,000 bail. He is required to report at Bothasig police station in Cape Town three times a week.

Two other accused also appeared in court. Anwa Gallie was granted R10,000 bail and he is required to report at Sophiatown police station three times a week. Sgt Lesiba Rodney Masoga was granted R5,000 bail with no conditions.

The trio must appear in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on July 10 with the other 13 accused.

Modack's wife Rehana Ismail, her twin sister Roshana Ismail and three others are also expected to appear in court.

“These five accused were arrested earlier this month bringing the total to 21 the number of suspects arrested so far,” said Naidoo. “At least five more accused are outstanding and they are expected to be arrested soon.”

This follows a three-year investigation into alleged “wheeling and dealing” at divisions of the Central Firearm Registry.