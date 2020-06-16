WhatsApp launches digital payments option

Facebook on Monday added a digital payments feature to its WhatsApp messaging service, starting in Brazil but with an eye to expanding around the world.

WhatsApp users in Brazil can use the encrypted mobile messaging service to send money or make purchases, Facebook said in a blog post.

It marks the first time the payments platform used at the leading social network has been woven into WhatsApp.

People will be able to send money or make a purchase from a local business without leaving their chat, the company noted.

“Payments on WhatsApp are beginning to roll out to people across Brazil beginning today and we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward,” it said.