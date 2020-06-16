Latest Covid-19 figures show all areas of metro affected
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has pleaded with residents to adhere to strict Covid-19 regulations after the latest breakdown of figures revealed the city had recorded cases in all its suburbs.
Covid-19 Disaster Management Forum chair Shane Brown said Motherwell remained the area with the highest number of infections.
“There is a big increase in numbers throughout the city, with no suburb left untouched,” Brown said.
As at June 14, the city had recorded 2,681 Covid-19 cases, 1,317 recoveries and 89 deaths.
Motherwell had 393 cases.
“The increasing numbers in the northern areas, Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle are concerning.
“Residents are once again encouraged to practise social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a face mask when venturing outside,” Brown said.