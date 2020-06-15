News

WATCH | More than 100 homes destroyed in KwaMashu fire

By Lwandile Bhengu - 15 June 2020
More than 100 informal homes were destroyed when a fire tore through part of KwaMashu A section on Monday.
More than 100 informal homes have been destroyed in a fire in KwaMashu A section, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.

“About 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze, paramedics from KZN EMS have already treated four patients for minor injuries,” he said.

McKenzie said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

