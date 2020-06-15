Mixed reaction to health department’s e-ranger project

Next ... flying saucers!

That was just one of the incredulous reactions to the Eastern Cape department of health’s newest tool in the fight against Covid-19 — e-ranger motorcycles with sidecars.

While the department tried to clarify the need for the bikes, following widespread criticism after the programme was launched in East London on Friday, most social media users were having none of it.

A Facebook post by the department of health introducing the “scooters”, as health MEC Sindiswa Gomba called them, received more than 4,000 shares and 3,000 comments, many not too complimentary.

Thantaswa Nkgezo believed the bikes would lead to stigmatisation.

“I don’t support this idea. I wonder who came with it? Instead you were supposed to beef up your ambulances in the province.

“You just putting more stigma to those traced people you find as they will be seen by everyone (where’s privacy kanti). Already we experiencing stigma and discrimination on people tested positive with virus.”

Others were equally gobsmacked.

“This is laughable. The ministry should enter a comedy competition, they might scoop an award or two,” Tebogo Mgabadeli wrote, while Samantha Baron worried that the department would face lawsuits if patients were injured while being transported.

It was not all negative reactions though, with Sibulele Stemele applauding the initiative.

“This is a great idea. A few countries have this and it works like a bomb. The positives far outweigh the negatives.

“Most of you are so privileged that you wouldn’t understand being sick and not having a way to get to hospital, being old and frail and not being able to go to the clinic.

“An hour delay waiting for the ambulance could be the difference between life and death.

“Now each community has a way to get there quicker. Lastly, there are more jobs created through this.

“And skills upliftment within the community. Well done government,” Stemele wrote.