'I have no ambition to go into public office at this stage': Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who has been touted on social media as a possible independent candidate for parliament, says she's not interested in the job — at least for now.

Speaking to the Sunday Times after a Constitutional Court judgment that ordered parliament to amend the Electoral Act to allow independent citizens to run for general elections outside the party political lists, Madonsela said the ruling would help eliminate the arrogance of political leaders.

She also said it presented parliament with the opportunity to implement the recommendations of the Van Zyl Slabbert commission report, which has been gathering dust for 17 years.

“I have no ambition to go into public office at this stage. I believe there are enough leaders, particularly among young people, to deliver on the constitutional promise, particularly on democratic governance, social justice and the rule of law.

“I see the judgment as narrowing the space for the arrogance that comes with political monopoly. I also see it igniting interest and passion for democracy leadership and literacy among young people, knowing that they can make a difference through entering politics as independent candidates if necessary.

“I also see the judgment opening space for reckoning with the Van Zyl Slabbert report, which recommended a bifurcated electoral system comprising constituency elections and proportional representation.”