Gunman opens fire on group, killing man, 58

Uitenhage police are on the hunt for a gunman who randomly opened fire in Kamesh on Friday night, killing one person and seriously wounded another.



According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, three men were walking down Luzipho Street at about 9.30pm when one took out a firearm and randomly shot at a group of 12 people standing nearby...

