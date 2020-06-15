First week back at school went well — Nelson Mandela Bay principals

It is good news on the education front, with Nelson Mandela Bay principals saying the first week back at schools for grade sevens and 12s went well.

While not without some challenges, the majority of principals spoken to by The Herald said personal protective equipment (PPE) had eventually been delivered, pupil numbers were looking good and safety measures were in place.

Schools partially reopened on Monday last week.

However, some schools had to be shut during the first week due to Covid-19 infections — at least 60 schools in the province, of which 19 were in Nelson Mandela Bay.

At Parsons Hill Primary School, 100 of the school’s 103 grade seven pupils are back in class, with principal Clinton Saddler saying it was only those with underlying conditions — such as heart conditions and asthma — who had not returned.

Saddler said the department of education had “come to the party” and delivered PPE.

“Those that we didn’t get, we supplied,” Saddler said, adding that the school had gone all out to allay any fears parents or teachers might have had.

“We have had teachers on duty early in the morning and at break time to ensure the kids understand social spacing ... because kids will be kids.”

Saddler said the school had divided the classes, with the school hall also being used.

“We have gone all out to allay any parental and teacher fears and we have had lots of grateful parents.”

Adapting to masks and shields was somewhat of a challenge but “we are doing very well with our new normal”.

A Uitenhage high school principal, who did not want to be named, said 80 to 85% of his pupils had returned and the department had provided PPE albeit in “dribs and drabs”.

What the department had not done, he said, was to sanitise the school.

“We did that ourselves because it was one of the union’s non-negotiables and we also did not want our parents and pupils to have concerns.”

The principal said pupils were being allowed to wear civvies so that clothes could be washed every day.

“We are back and fully operational. We have done what we had to do, but there are concerns when you hear about schools being closed [because of Covid-19 cases] and we do worry about when it will be us,” he said.

Also in Uitenhage, Jubilee Park Primary School principal Patric Korkee said about 70% of his pupils had arrived for school and the department of education had provided PPE.

“The only challenge is social distancing,” he said.

The deputy principal at Douglas Mbopa Senior Secondary in Motherwell, Nolutukela Mguca, said things had run smoothly during the first week and they were very happy and ready to welcome the grade 10s and 11s in July.

“Because we had planned everything thoroughly, we had no glitches and the pupils also have been trying their utmost to adhere to the social distance restrictions and other regulations.

“We might face a challenge when the other grades come back in terms of adhering to the precautionary measures like social distancing, however, we will be educating them extensively on Covid-19,” Mguca said.