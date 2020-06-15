Drugs worth R400,000 seized in Port Elizabeth bust

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested and thousands of Mandrax tablets and tik confiscated during an intelligence-driven operation at the weekend.

A police team swooped on a house in Liberation Street in Kleinskool shortly before 11pm on Friday.

The house was thoroughly searched and 7,585 Mandrax tablets and 303,95g of tik were confiscated, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

The drugs had a total estimated street value of more than R400,000.

The owner of the house was arrested and a Corsa bakkie, cellphones and a computer hard drive seized.

Naidu said the man would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the successful drug bust.

“The illegal possession of firearms and drugs is a growing concern, especially in the northern areas, and it is a fact that participation in the drug markets is known to be linked to gangs,” Ntshinga said.

“We cannot and will not stand back and allow our neighbourhoods to be controlled by violent thugs.

“The strong stance taken by police is a warning to drug peddlers that we will not allow them to ply their trade among innocent and law-abiding citizens whose lives are at risk every day.

“We will be resolute in making sure that these offenders are deprived of the proceeds of crime.”