Coronavirus no match for elderly couple

Both in their 80s with a host of health issues, the odds were stacked against a Port Elizabeth couple when they contracted Covid-19.



But one morning, after almost four weeks of extreme fatigue, nausea, loss of taste and smell, Antonio and Helen Avgerinos turned to one another and smiled — because they knew they had beaten the virus...

