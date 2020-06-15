Community members to blame for 53 schools failing to open in Mpumalanga last week, says Motshekga’s office

Besides the protest action and thefts, Mhlanga said the education ministry had dealt with various issues all of last week in a bid to get grade 7 and grade 12 learners back to class following weeks of lockdown.

With water and sanitation a high priority, Rand Water had been roped in to deliver water to drought-stricken or water-troubled areas. Rand Water, which supplies water to Gauteng, had been deployed to transport water to parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Limpopo where there were water shortages.

Even that process, Mhlanga revealed, had been problematic.

“In some instances, they go there and find there is no one there to receive the tanks. At times they found there is a tank but it is empty, which means the truck needs to go back and summon one that has water to pump the water into the tank.

“You go to other areas and find there is no access to those schools for the trucks to be able to deliver water, so there is a combination of problems that led to delays,” Mhlanga said.

He could not give an exact figure of how many schools across the country had failed to resume schooling last week, but said for many of those that did not, the reasons were valid.

“At some schools the infrastructure is good but the health and safety protocols for Covid-19 were not met, which meant there are certain areas that have not been finalised. At other schools, water had not arrived,” Mhlanga said.

He said KwaZulu-Natal, for example, has 6,000 schools which were scheduled to open last week. Of those, only around 100 did not open.