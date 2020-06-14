WATCH | Guard tackled to ground in mask row, man banned from mall

A security guard who was violently tackled to the ground, after insisting a female shopper wear a face mask, has laid a charge of assault against the man who accosted him.

This is according to the Garden Route Mall in George, which has also issued a banning order against the customer accused of assault. The incident took place on Thursday.

In footage released on social media, the security guard is seen asking a female customer, who had entered the mall without a face mask, to leave the mall.

The wearing of masks is compulsory during the lockdown when members of the public move outside their homes and into public spaces.