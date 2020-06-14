Suspected hijacker killed as Bruma resident intervenes to help motorist

One of three suspected hijackers was shot dead when the owner of a property which the would-be victim drove to for help opened fire on the suspects in Bruma, eastern Johannesburg, on Saturday evening.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the alleged hijackers had followed a woman driving an Audi A4 with the intent to hijack her vehicle.

The woman drove into a house where a resident's gate was open and hooted for help.

One of the suspected hijackers alighted from their car, which was parked outside the yard, and knocked on her car window with a gun.

He ordered her to get out of her vehicle. The woman did as ordered.

The suspect jumped into the vehicle and was about to drive away when shots were fired.

“At first she didn't know where the shots were coming from. She only realised after everything was quiet that (it) is the owner of the house shooting at the suspects,” Makhubele said.

The other suspects drove away in their car, leaving their accomplice behind.

“Police were called and the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the police members were still searching for two suspects who fled from the scene.