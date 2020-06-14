Missing ex Bhisho civil servant found shot dead after abduction

According to her 22-year-old son, whose name is known to DispatchLIVE but is being withheld to protect his safety, they had been driving in the area when people in a car driving on the opposite side of the road flagged them down and asked them to pull over.

When both vehicles had come to a stop on opposite sides of the road, a man came over to Sidabuka-Jombile’s car and asked for directions. The mother was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Suddenly the man tried to grab the keys out of the ignition and a scuffle broke out between Sidabuka-Jombile, her son and their attacker. That was when the other suspect alighted from the dark grey vehicle to help his colleague.

“My mother asked what they wanted and they said money and valuables. She gave them her handbag but they did not leave,” the young man said.

“There were gunshots fired and my mother was hit in the chest. I ran to the back of the car. I could not run far because it was an open space and I would have been exposed and got shot had I run,” he said.