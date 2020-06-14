‘Bikes will not replace ambulances’
The Eastern Cape health department’s newly launched motorbikes will allow healthcare workers to travel on diﬃcult terrain to bring medical care to previously under-serviced communities.
Ministry of health spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said on Saturday that government had received backlash from the public and press after the launch of the motorbikes the previous day...
