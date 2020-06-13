Retired Bhisho civil servant abducted by hijackers

As scared as he was, he said he had to help his mother and started trying to pull the men off her. That was when one of them struck him on the head with a gun.

He said that during the scuffle his mother had deliberately snapped the key in the ignition so the hijackers would not take the vehicle.

The hijackers then dragged Sidabuka-Jombile over the road to their own vehicle and sped off in the direction of Mthatha.

“They took my mother with them, saying it was for her own benefit that she was with them,” he said.

“That was the last time I saw my mother. What happened is painful. I could not eat yesterday and had a sleepless night thinking about where she is. Why did they have to shoot her? We gave them what they wanted.”

Velisile Bukula, a former colleague at the legislature, said Sidabuka-Jombile was a humble woman who always greeted people with a smile.

“In all those years I have never seen her angry or do any harm to anyone. I don’t know who would do such a traumatising thing to her. She became more of a mother than a colleague. No-one deserves this,” Bukula said.