'It's illegitimate': Dalindyebo rejects imbizo ousting him as AbaThembu king

“Currently we understand that Bumbane Royal Palace is a no-go area for Azenathi, Thandisizwe, Zwelodumo, Buyiswa Majiki, Siganeko since an eviction order was granted against them on May 29 2020. AbaThembu must not be worried about this, King Dalindyebo is still their rightful king and his rightful heir will take over when king went to a higher life and I can promise you it will not be Azenathi,” Papu said.

TimesLIVE understands that Dalindyebo, accompanied by Papu, Chief Mfundo Mtirara, other royal family members and police, arrived outside the great place.

Eastern Cape Cogta spokesperson Makhaya Komisa called on the AbaThembu royal family to resolve their issues internally.

“Whenever a dispute concerning customary law or custom arises within a traditional community or between traditional communities or other customary institutions ... members of such communities or customary institutions, must seek to resolve the dispute internally and in accordance with their customs culture and practice. The matter is still in the hands of the AmaDlomo royal family,” Komisa said.

He said his department had given the royal family a permit to hold the imbizo.

Speaking after the imbizo, royal family spokesperson Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa said the AmaDlomo had decided to elect Azenathi as king and would communicate the decision with government on Monday.

Komisa said the department had not yet received a report emanating from the imbizo.

Mgudlwa said he had tried numerous times to create peace between Dalindyebo and his son.

“Today’s imbizo has resolved to remove Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king of AbaThembu and replace him with his son Azenathi. They [AmaDlomo] are not happy with his behaviour and believe his jail time didn’t rehabilitate him. Many people want to leave the kingdom if Dalindyebo is reinstated as king. We couldn’t allow such to happen,” Mgudlwa said.

Dalindyebo did not attend the imbizo on Friday. Mgudlwa said he had been invited.

Mgudlwa said Zwelibanzi, Dalindyebo’s royal name, had been asked many times to go to the Great Place for peace talks with his son, but refused.

“We wanted peace between him and his family, but talks ended with no agreement,” Mgudlwa said.

Mgudlwa acknowledged that Friday’s decision would further split the already divided family and create more hostility.

“There is no peace in AbaThembu nation. Even during Azenathi’s acting tenure there has been division. Dalindyebo's father died in exile because there was no peace. This is not new,” Mgudlwa said.

He said they had taken a resolution to call for the government to terminate Dalindyebo’s certificate of recognition.