Workers at Sidwell bakery concerned after positive virus tests

Employees at the Sasko Bakery in Sidwell refused to enter the factory on Friday, saying they feared safety protocols had not been put in place after four of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

That claim was, however, refuted by Pioneer Foods Bakeries executive Cornel Vermeulen.

Vermeulen confirmed four employees had tested positive for the virus, with the first confirmation given on June 6. He said an employee and his family had been in self-isolation since May 31.

He said it was believed the employees who tested positive had contracted the virus outside the workplace.

“We deployed a range of protocols prior to commencement of the lockdown period which guide the prevention, screening, traceability and cleaning procedures at a production site.

“We have frequently highlighted the need for social distancing and other personal hygiene-related preventive measures.

“The health and safety of our employees take precedence and therefore we deploy all possible precautionary measures as provided for in our operating protocols, including enhanced sanitisation,” Vermeulen said.

He added that production facilities were sanitised with every shift change.

“Although not required in terms of the contact tracing protocols, another deep-cleaning exercise was scheduled to take place on June 13,” he said.

“All shared facilities within the bakery, including kitchens, break areas, locker rooms and bathrooms, were sprayed with a sanitiser every second hour.

“We provide private transport for our employees to ensure they are not required to use public transport to get to and from work and the taxi is sanitised after every trip.”

Vermuleulen added that all the positive cases were reported to the department of health. He said that on Friday an official from the municipality had visited the facility.

The bakery manager explained all their procedures as well as their response and actions and he said the official had confirmed they were satisfied with the response.

A worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff felt that management cared more about keeping production running rather than keeping staff safe.

“We can’t risk our lives and the lives of other people. We work in the units where bread is sliced,” he said.

Another worker said they were concerned that not everyone displayed Covid-19 symptoms and a fingerprint scanner was used to access the building.

Another employee said they wanted to be given 14 days off to self-isolate.