Kimberley wholesaler admits to excessive pricing of hand sanitisers

A wholesaler based in Kimberley, Northern Cape, which admitted to charging excessive prices for hand sanitisers has agreed to donate hand sanitisers valued at R4,000 to four identified non-profit organisations in the area.

The admission and the donation of the sanitisers by Samys Wholesalers CC forms part of a consent agreement that the wholesaler entered into with the Competition Commission.

The commission received information on March 24 that Samys had allegedly been charging its customers inflated prices for 50ml and 200ml Dettol hand sanitisers.

The commission’s investigation found that Samys had charged customers significantly higher prices for the hand sanitisers compared to other retailers during March 2020.