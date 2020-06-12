It’s tee time as Humewood Golf Club reopens

Just 24 minutes after announcing its was reopening, every slot for a Saturday tee-off at the Humewood Golf Club was booked.

On Friday, the club announced it had been given the go-ahead to open but, says Humewood Golf Club manager Brendon Timm, strict safety protocols will be in place.

For one, it will be a little longer before golfers can sink a frosty at the 19th hole.

The club had been closed in line with national lockdown regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Timm said receiving the news from Golf RSA — which liaised with the government on clubs’ behalf — was fantastic.

Particularly important, he said were the jobs that would be saved.

“Some clubs have already had to retrench. It had to open to save jobs,” Timm said.

He added that all clubs wishing to open had to show they had strict risk-mitigation procedures in place.

“We had to show that we were ready and we did.

“We received our clearance certificate earlier [on Friday].

“It’s been crazy. The phones were ringing off the hook; within 24 minutes we were booked up,” Timm said.

In a statement, the club said: “For Humewood to comply with the safety measures set by the government, there will be a few changes to ensure everyone can enjoy golf in a safe environment.

“Every golfer who wishes to play at Humewood Golf Club, whether you are a member or visitor, must comply with these regulations to assist the club in remaining open during the national disaster period.

“Our governing bodies have been working tirelessly on making sure all golf clubs have strict mitigation plans in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

“We ask for your co-operation as staff have been trained in this regard, and enforcement of the regulations and procedures will take place.”

Timm said a “meet-and-greet” station would be set up at the putting green entrance with temperatures checked, hands sanitised and bookings checked.

No cash transactions would take place, drinking fountains would be covered and a maximum of four players would be allowed, Timm said.

Other regulations involving cart sanitisation and the removal of water troughs would also be implemented, while players over 60 would need to fill in indemnity forms.