Here's what employees want: Back to work after Covid-19 lockdown

The highs and lows of working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown have also thrown up a challenge to bosses: to review how they treat employees.

Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters says it surveyed professionals across 31 countries to find out their experiences of working from home during the pandemic.

“Now that we are over the physical transition and have our designated workspace at home and are comfortable with the technology, our attention must be turned towards the mental health and wellbeing of staff,” says Jason Grundy, MD for Middle East & Africa at Robert Walters.

Economic uncertainty, health fears, enforced leave, reduced pay, risk of redundancy, reduced or longer hours, social isolation, poor physical work set-up in some cases and parents juggling home schooling — “these are all fresh concerns which employees did not have to worry about two months ago”.

“Employers should be mindful of these concerns, and if they haven’t done so already should be ramping up the support for staff in this area — whether it be through sharing third party advice and tips, paying for external support, or altering working practices.”