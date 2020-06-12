Digital technology keeps arts and culture alive
From music to digital storybooks and virtual cartoons, Nelson Mandela University’s arts, culture and heritage department has been spearheading a number of projects aimed at promoting positivity while providing entertainment and education during a time when personal interaction is not allowed.
Using various platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and even WhatsApp, the award-winning NMU choir have continued to create music and released a number of songs in celebration of various occasions including Africa Day with their latest project for Youth Day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.