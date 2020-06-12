Collisions take heavy toll on sea creatures

A new scientific report has revealed that at least 75 different ocean species are killed in collisions with boats and ships.

The report, compiled by a team of scientists including Port Elizabeth-based marine biologists Renee Schoeman and Dr Stephanie Plön, is the first to consider the impact of vessel traffic on all marine life, and not just whales and dolphins, which is already well documented.

Claire Patterson-Abrolat of the Endangered Wildlife Trust, the third member of the team, said the findings revealed the sometimes horrific injuries to individual animals and the possible impact on entire populations because of slowed reproduction rates — and shone a light on the way forward in a critical period.

“Oceans provide valuable recreational and transport services and the importance of these should be central to the rebuilding of our oceans economy,” she said.

“If nothing else, Covid-19 has provided us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on our past actions and to build an economy that truly considers its impact on the environment but that also ensures the prosperity of humankind.”

The report, published in the latest edition of the international journal Frontiers of Marine Science, did not rely on new studies but collated and analysed all available literature on the subject.

Patterson-Abrolat said their research revealed a serious situation with a number of negative effects.

“The collisions occur far more regularly than previously thought.

“At least 75 different marine species — ranging from whales to dolphins, sharks, sea otters, seals, penguins and sea turtles — have been recorded as being killed though collisions with ships.

“It’s not just large commercial vessels that are responsible but small recreational vessels, too.

“Injuries range from minor to horrific with deep lacerations, fractures, haemorrhaging, amputated body parts such as fins or tails, and even death.”

She said it was not just the animals that came off badly.

“Vessels may incur damage such as cracked hulls or broken propellers.

“In a few cases, the ship’s crew can also be injured, with extreme cases resulting in being knocked overboard and loss of life.”