Water supply outages in Uitenhage set to continue

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has asked residents of Uitenhage who are affected by water outages in the area to be patient.

In a statement, the municipality said the interruption was caused by a pump providing water to reservoirs supplying the higher parts of Rosedale, Kabah and Mountain View burning out on Sunday.

According to the statement, the pump could not be repaired, but it needed to be replaced and unfortunately a replacement was not locally available.

“The municipality is trying to source one elsewhere; this may well cause a delay into next week. The city has made water tanks available in the affected areas.

“Affected residents are encouraged to contact Ward 49 councillor Franay van de Linde on 082-303-7358 should they require more information concerning the location of the tanks,” the statement said.

The city has also been experiencing problems with the electricity supply to the pump station that provides water to the reservoir that supplies Scheepershoogte, Valleisig, Winterhoek Park and the higher lying parts of Van Riebeeck Hoogte, Fairbrigde Heights, Strelitzia Park and Vanes Estate.

“The city would like to alert residents that the pump is now running, but has been the reason for these areas to be without water this week,” the statement said.