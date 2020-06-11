WATCH | Footage of KZN horror truck crash emerges
Footage has emerged of a horror truck crash in which eight people were killed and 32 others injured in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Jozini, with camera footage recording the time at 12.18pm.
Footage of the truck crash in #Jozini on Wednesday.— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) June 11, 2020
9 vehicles involved in the collision, 8 people killed and 32 injured, many in a critical and serious condition. The driver was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.
🎥 Supplied@TimesLIVE #JoziniCrash pic.twitter.com/QIjQfTOMbo
In the CCTV footage an empty sugar cane truck, can be seen crashing into a number of vehicles before ploughing into an open space where street vendors and hawkers sell their goods.
The incident has sparked national outrage after transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the driver had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol.