WATCH | Footage of KZN horror truck crash emerges

By Orrin Singh - 11 June 2020
Horrific scenes after a truck ploughed into several cars, killing 8 people, in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Footage has emerged of a horror truck crash in which eight people were killed and 32 others injured in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jozini, with camera footage recording the time at 12.18pm.

In the CCTV footage an empty sugar cane truck, can be seen crashing into a number of vehicles before ploughing into an open space where street vendors and hawkers sell their goods.

The incident has sparked national outrage after transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the driver had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol.

