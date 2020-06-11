Vehicle licence and testing centres begin reopening countrywide

Many driving licence testing centres have opened as planned, but some remain closed as they are not ready with the required coronavirus safety measures.

Members of the public intending to renew or apply for their learners, driving and temporary driving licences, vehicle registrations, motor vehicle licence discs, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits at any of the country’s testing centres were in mid-May advised by minister of transport Fikile Mbalula that no person would be allowed into testing centres, registrations offices, vehicle testing stations or driving schools without face masks.

He reiterated this a few days later as he announced that all motor trade number licences that expired during the lockdown starting on March 26 up to and including May 31 would be deemed valid in a grace period initially pegged at 30 days but now extended to 90 days.

Further communication by the department of transport (DoT) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was that by June 1 the centres would have been allowed to open but only once strict safety requirements had been met.

Staggered openings would allow workers to return as and when the buildings were made safe in line with lockdown level 3 rules.

Come June 1, as expected, not all centres were open.