Thuli Madonsela's virtual lockdown briefing rudely interrupted with porn

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 11 June 2020
Thuli Madonsela's webinar was interrupted by pornographic material.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

A webinar by former public protector Thuli Madonsela was interrupted by explicit adult content from an unknown participant on Thursday.

The Zoom meeting was meant to unpack the legality of the lockdown regulations in relation to the case brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer of the Liberty Fighters Network against co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The North Gauteng High Court declared last week that the lockdown level 3 and 4 regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma were “unconstitutional” and “invalid”.

Madonsela was shocked by the “Zoom-bombing” incident and was helped by her son, Wantu.

Judge Norman Davis suspended a declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days, giving the government time to “review, amend and republish regulations” which were consistent with the constitution.

The government is appealing against the ruling.

Professors Geo Quinot and Madonsela were discussing the regulations and the court ruling when the session was interrupted.

