Spike in crime and accidents mostly alcohol-related, says Transport MEC

Since the country moved to level 3 there have been 114 murders and 60 reported drunken driving cases in the province, according to Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

In a statement released by her spokesperson Unathi Binqose, Tikana-Gxothiwe said data showed an increase in crime, which could not be ignored.

“Data released by the SA Police Service shows that crime has increased significantly in less than 10 days since [the start of] level 3.

“This coincided with the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol. Everything from road accidents, murder (114 cases), attempted murder (61 cases), rape (117 cases), and cases of drunk driving have all gone up over the past nine days,” she said.

Tikana-Gxothiwe said this data supported growing calls for a ban on alcohol sales in the province until level 1.