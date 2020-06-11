SA's self-proclaimed king of nudity Beau Brummel dies
Beau Brummell, who opened SA's first nudist resort and once went on national TV naked, has died.
His daughter, Cheyanne Bush, posted on Facebook that her father had died at 2am on Thursday.
“The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening SA's first nudist resort, Beau Valley, has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad,” she said.
The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening South Africa's first nudist resort Beau Valley has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad. 💔💔💔💔Posted by Cheyanne Bush on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Brummell opened the country's first nudist resort in 1981.
He had been out of the public eye for more than a decade, since he made headlines by wanting to start a nudist resort at the whites-only enclave of Orania.