SA's self-proclaimed king of nudity Beau Brummel dies

Beau Brummell, who opened SA's first nudist resort and once went on national TV naked, has died.

His daughter, Cheyanne Bush, posted on Facebook that her father had died at 2am on Thursday.

“The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening SA's first nudist resort, Beau Valley, has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad,” she said.