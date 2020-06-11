'Our workplace is like a jungle,' say staff at Tygerberg Hospital

Healthcare workers at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town say they are scared to go to work and feel more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus at work than in their communities.

This is as Covid-19 cases at the hospital soar.

“Going to work feels like going to the jungle. You don’t know whether you will come back alive or not. In every unit, there are several staff that had been booked off due to Covid-19,” said a nurse who works at the hospital.

“It’s become a very scary and depressing place as every day you hear of colleagues who have acquired infection.”

“We are going through emotional turmoil. Anxiety levels are at the highest because of the risk of infection,” said another nurse.

The Western Cape’s biggest hospital, which has become a hotspot for Covid-19, registered a sixth death from the respiratory illness when a nurse succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

One of the country’s biggest Covid-19 hospitals in the country, Tygerberg has to date recorded about 380 confirmed cases. This is the highest number of cases at a healthcare facility.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape health department confirmed that parts of the hospital remained closed, following an inspection by the employment and labour department, which found the hospital to be in violation of numerous occupational health and safety measures.