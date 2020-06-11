Man arrested after 'suffocating mom and storing her in cement'

Quiet stretches across the empty street on Taft Avenue in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, where the locked white gate of a peach-walled home is adorned with flowers.

This is the house of the 79-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her 50-year-old son, Robert Davie, and a 17-year-old accomplice.

The woman's name has not been revealed, as per the family's wishes, said the police.

Brakpan police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said Davie came to the police station on Thursday June 4 to report his mother missing. However, over the weekend neighbours alerted police of Davie's suspicious behaviour.