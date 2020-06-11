'Just an itchy throat': Gauteng health spokesperson on Covid-19 isolation as cases rise to 7,195 in province

There were no obvious symptoms, just an itchy throat before Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana discovered she had contracted Covid-19.

Kekana has been in isolation for a week after test results confirmed that she was positive on Friday.

“I was not exhibiting any symptoms, just an itchy throat for about 20 minutes,” she said.

“You touch everything with suspicion because you have Covid-19,” she added about her stint in isolation.

“I’ve been drinking a lot of liquids, vitamin C, immune boosters, a lot of citrus fruit, lots of water. I am isolating. I live with my brother who is negative. We haven’t been in close contact since my results came back,” Kekana said.