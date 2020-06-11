Designer, pharmacist create mask for the deaf
It was a rare collaboration, but a fashion designer and a pharmacist have put their heads together to create a see-through mask for the deaf.
And while the mask allows those with impaired hearing to read lips while keeping safe — many women are equally excited to finally be able to show off their lipstick...
