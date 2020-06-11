Covid-19 closes 20 Buffalo City schools in first week

Twenty schools in Buffalo City have been forced to close in the first week of the government's ambitious plan to return pupils to class.

As people affiliated to the schools test positive for the coronavirus, there is little option but to send the Grade 7 and 12 pupils home.

An additional seven BCM schools had people who were under investigation for the virus, but their results came back negative allowing schooling to continue.

DispatchLIVE has seen a report dated June 9 that was issued by the department of education's district director.

It lists the schools affected, the number of people under investigation at each school and the current status of each school.