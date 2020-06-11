Booze uproar: tip-off line on the cards for whistleblowers

As calls for a new booze ban grow in the Eastern Cape, house parties and other booze-related lockdown breaches may be the thing of the past.

This after the provincial government and the liquor industry agreed to set up a tip-off line for whistle blowers.

The provincial government met with leaders representing Consortium of Liquor Trader’s Associations of South Africa and Eastern Cape Liquor Trader’s Association to map out a way forward after alcohol related-challenges emerged under level 3 of the lockdown following the resumption of alcohol sales.

Officials agreed during the meeting that drinking responsibly would help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Alcohol has been blamed for the surge of car crashes and trauma incidents, putting the healthcare system under enormous pressure.

In the wake of these latest developments, premier Oscar Mabuyane earlier this week called for a new booze ban. His call was supported by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa).