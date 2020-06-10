Two arrested for allegedly robbing taxi passengers

Two men believed to be linked to a recent spate of robberies of taxi passengers were arrested on Tuesday by Mount Road detectives.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said since the beginning of April numerous cases of passengers being robbed while in taxis were reported at the Mount Road police station.

Janse van Rensburg said the victims were either robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint.

On Sunday at about 4.20pm, five passengers were robbed by five suspects armed with guns and knives as the taxi they were travelling in reached Mount Road, Janse van Rensburg said.

After the robbery the taxi dropped the passengers off in Deal Party and fled.

“During the investigation of these cases, a registration number of a taxi was obtained and [the case] immediately followed up,” Janse van Rensburg said.

At about 6pm on Tuesday, detectives and uniformed police officers arrested a 26-year-old man in Hillside.

Further investigation led to arrest of a second man, aged 27, in Extension 31, Bethelsdorp.

“Police are probing a possible link to about six other robbery cases in the Mount Road policing precinct.

“Further arrests are imminent and additional charges may be added as the investigation continues,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The two men are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of armed robbery.