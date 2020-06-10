Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils yet to receive PPE

Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils are still without personal protective equipment (PPE) — three days after the scheduled reopening of schools.

Many pupils in the province have not been able to return to school despite basic education minister Angie Motshekga assuring the nation on Sunday night that “95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19 related imperatives”.

A report presented by Eastern Cape education department superintendent-general Themba Kojana on Tuesday shows that 3,197 personal protective equipment (PPE) packages had not been delivered to many schools in the province.

While the report is dated June 4, Bhisho has acknowledged that there are still many pupils in the province yet to receive PPE, although they were expected to take possession of this equipment soon.